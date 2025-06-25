Brazilian poultry exports admitted again in 17 countries

Although the 28-day window with no new detections in commercial farms has been met, many countries remain reluctant to acknowledge Brazil's avian-flu-free status

Seventeen countries have lifted import restrictions on Brazilian poultry after the South American country was declared free of avian influenza on June 18, following 28 days without any new cases since the outbreak in Rio Grande do Sul in a commercial farm in Montenegro.

Despite this progress, 14 countries and the European Union still maintain a full ban, while 18 others, including the UK, continue to restrict meat imports specifically from the affected region. Other countries, like Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, have limited their restrictions to just the municipality of Montenegro.

Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture is actively engaging with international health authorities to provide technical updates and restore full export access. The ministry also reassured that meat and eggs from Brazil are safe to consume if properly cooked.

According to the Agriculture and Livestock Ministry (MAPA), Algeria, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, El Salvador, Iraq, Japan, Lesotho, Libya, Morocco, Myanmar, Montenegro, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Vanuatu, and Vietnam have recognized the new status.

On June 18, Brazil once again became an avian influenza-free country after complying with the international protocols, setting a period of 28 days without new registrations on commercial farms, among other requirements for such a declaration.

The only confirmed case in Montenegro was recorded on May 16 and confirmed on May 22, after the contaminated farm had been disinfected.

Avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, mainly affects birds, but has also been detected in mammals, including cattle. Transmission occurs through contact with sick birds and also through contaminated water and materials. The disease rarely affects humans, and the advice is for people to stay informed and adopt the recommended preventive measures. (Source: Agencia Brasil)