Ceasefire agreed upon between Iran and Israel

25th Wednesday, June 2025 - 10:45 UTC

Both countries reported post-ceasefire hostilities and remain alert

Iran and Israel agreed Tuesday to a US-brokered ceasefire, following nearly two weeks of escalating tit-for-tat strikes.

Tehran's Supreme National Security Council announced its military goals against “the Zionist enemy and its vile supporters” had been achieved, including a missile attack on a US base in Qatar and strikes on Israel. In addition, Iran warned of a decisive response to any violations while claiming its actions forced Israel to accept defeat.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the truce, emphasizing that his country neutralized enemy nuclear and ballistic missile threats and would respond forcefully to violations. The US military’s strikes on Iran supported Israel's defense.

However, both sides reported violations. Israel claimed Iran launched missiles, intercepted near Haifa, and responded with strikes on western Iran targeting missile launchers. Iran denied these post-ceasefire attacks.

As of Wednesday, Iran reported 606 deaths and 5,332 injuries since June 13, with 107 deaths in the last 24 hours, including 44 women and 13 children. On the other hand, Israel had 28 casualties and 3,238 people injured.

Iranian health officials noted attacks on hospitals and ambulances, highlighting civilian tolls, including a two-month-old killed and a four-year-old in critical condition.

Both nations remain on high alert, with mutual accusations of ceasefire breaches, raising concerns about the truce’s stability.

Iran has no ”trust in the words of the enemy and with their hands on the trigger, are ready to deliver a decisive and deterring response to any violating act by the enemy.”

Netanyahu's Office warned that Israel would “respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire,” while thanking US President Donald Trump for his assistance throughout the conflict.