Contaminated fentanyl kills 48 so far in Argentina

25th Wednesday, June 2025 - 09:07 UTC Full article

La Plata's Hospital Italiano triggered the probe after detecting contaminated batches

This week's issue of Argentina's National Epidemiological Bulletin reported 48 deaths from contaminated fentanyl across 11 of 19 affected healthcare facilities. The contaminated batches, linked to Pharma Group SA and Ramallo SA laboratories, caused fatal invasive infections due to Klebsiella pneumoniae and Ralstonia mannitolilytica bacteria.

Most deaths occurred among males over 70, all of whom were hospitalized for other conditions and received the drug during medical interventions.

A La Plata hospital first identified the link between the deaths and fentanyl contamination, triggering a probe into the irregularities.

In this scenario, the National Health Surveillance System must be notified of any patient receiving FENTANILO HLB / FENTANILO (CITRATE) between November 2024 and May 15, 2025, who develops invasive disease.

La Plata's Hospital Italiano is a plaintiff in the case after detecting that the fentanyl supplied to it was contaminated with Klebsiella pneumoniae and Ralstonia mannitolilytica bacteria.

Paraguay

In Paraguay, fentanyl addiction, once limited to health professionals due to their access to the drug used in intensive care, is now emerging among non-medical individuals, raising concerns, it was reported.

The Addiction Center Padres Unidos en el Amor y la Fe (Puafe) mentions cases dating back to 2020, initially among physicians and nurses using fentanyl to cope with long work hours. However, the drug’s accessibility outside medical circles has become alarming, as its source remains unclear. Fentanyl is described as more addictive than crack, with complex detoxification needs.

Puafe Director Carlos Bittar warns of a potential crisis, drawing parallels to past uncontrolled crack addiction. He urges inclusion in the government’s “Sumar” plan to support private therapeutic centers, which lack funds for free treatment despite having the necessary infrastructure, but has received no response from the Ministry of the Interior.