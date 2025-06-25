Semi-acquatic rodent discovered in Machu Picchu area

25th Wednesday, June 2025 - 08:42 UTC Full article

Machu Picchu’s 35,000-hectare sanctuary hosts diverse wildlife

A new semi-aquatic rodent, named Incanomys mayopuma, was discovered near Machu Picchu in Peru’s Cusco region at 2,800 meters above sea level. This small mammal, with gray fur, vestigial ears, and hind legs adapted for aquatic life, represents both a new genus and species.

Found in streams and high-altitude forests, it belongs to the Ichthyomyini group, showcasing unique adaptations to Andean river environments.

The discovery, made by researchers from the Catholic Universities of Santa María and San Agustín, was announced by Peru’s National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (Sernanp).

Machu Picchu’s 35,000-hectare sanctuary hosts diverse wildlife, including 75 mammal species, 444 birds, 14 amphibians, 24 reptiles, and 377 butterflies.

This finding “implies that scientists have identified unique characteristics that distinguish this group and the species in particular from all other known organisms,” said the National Service of Natural Areas Protected by the State (Sernanp) in a statement.

“This new genus represents a unique evolutionary branch of the Ichthyomyini group, characterized by adapting to Andean river environments,” it further explained.