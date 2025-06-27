China and Ecuador deepen bilateral ties

27th Friday, June 2025 - 18:54 UTC Full article

Xi encouraged both sides to effectively carry out key cooperation projects

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed his Ecuadorean colleague Daniel Noboa in Beijing Friday to strengthen bilateral ties, marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The leaders signed a cooperation plan to advance the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which the South American country joined in 2018, to boost infrastructure, trade, and investment.

Xi highlighted fruitful cooperation in energy, mining, and infrastructure, and emphasized mutual respect, trust, and support for core interests. ”Ecuador has joined the big family of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and China and Ecuador have signed a free trade agreement, carrying out fruitful cooperation in areas such as energy, mining, electricity, and infrastructure construction,“ Xi said.

China has always viewed and developed relations with Ecuador from a strategic and long-term perspective, and is willing to work with Ecuador to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi also pointed out.

Noboa expressed admiration for China’s development and gratitude for its support, aiming to deepen ties in trade, science, technology, culture, education, and youth exchanges. ”Our people demand from us solutions, employment, development, exchange, trade, and good relations with all countries,“ Noboa underlined. ”We have to honor your support and work together for the development of both peoples,” he added.

The meeting also resulted in agreements to expand Ecuadorean exports, including mango and seafood, to China, following a 2023 free trade agreement. Noboa concluded his China visit with a floral tribute at Tiananmen Square before heading to Spain for further engagements.