Paraguay takes steps towards airport security improvement

27th Friday, June 2025 - 10:29 UTC Full article

The agreement is expected to bring on an improved prevention and control of threats

Paraguay has implemented the API/PNR (Advance Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record) system to enhance airport immigration security, it was announced Thursday in Asunción.

This technology, adopted through a pioneering agreement signed by the National Directorate of Migration's (DNM) Jorge Kronawetter and National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (Dinac) President Nelson Mendoza, allows authorities to access passenger data in advance, improving the detection of risk profiles.

The system aligns Paraguay with international standards, such as those set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and aims to prevent transnational crimes, human trafficking, and terrorism.

It optimizes airport operations, supports data-driven decisions, and ensures compliance with data protection regulations, marking a significant step in modernizing Paraguay’s air and migratory control.

The agreement is expected to bring on an improved prevention and control of threats, such as transnational crimes, human trafficking and terrorism; an increased capacity for anticipatory analysis, allowing for timely and data-driven decision making; an alignment with international standards promoted by organizations such as ICAO and other multilateral entities; plus an optimization of airport operational processes through a more modern and integrated technological infrastructure, it was explained.