Brazil's ANAC imposes heavy sanction on Aerolíneas Argentinas

28th Saturday, June 2025 - 09:36 UTC

Aerolíneas Argentinas' flights to and from Brazil will remain unaffected since the sanction is not related to safety problems

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) imposed a provisional administrative measure against Aerolíneas Argentinas this week, banning the neighboring country's flag carrier from establishing new operating bases in Brazil and increasing flight frequencies at Brasília, Galeão, Salvador, Curitiba, and Florianópolis.

The measure stems from unresolved operational and administrative inconsistencies identified during inspections, including commercial flights misdeclared as transfers or cargo flights. In addition, a US$35,000 fine was imposed.

Aerolíneas Argentinas clarified that the sanction does not affect its current or future operations, maintaining its 88 weekly flights to Brazil. The airline emphasized that the issue concerned documentation errors and not operational safety, and has already submitted a corrective presentation, with further documentation to be completed soon to normalize the situation by October 2025.

The restriction limits expansion but does not impact existing flight schedules, reassuring passengers with booked tickets, especially amid high demand for Brazilian destinations, Aerolíneas Argentinas insisted.

Also this week, the ANAC grounded Brazilian carrier Voepass for failing to meet security standards, particularly after the Aug. 9, 2024, crash near Vinhedo, in São Paulo State, on approach to Guarulhos Airport, killing all 62 people on board in what turned out to be Brazil’s deadliest aviation accident since 2007.