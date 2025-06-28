Italy favors EU-Mercosur FTA provided Europe's agriculture's interests are protected

During his meeting with Lubetkin in Rome, Tajani underlined “the priority nature of Latin America for Italian foreign policy”

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told his Uruguayan counterpart Mario Lubetkin Friday that Rome favored finalizing the free trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and the South American Common Market (Mercosur), provided Europe's agricultural sector is protected, thus aligning with concerns from France and others about South American imports.

Tajani conveyed to Lubetkin “Italy's support for the finalization of the EU-Mercosur agreement,” while also noting “the need to duly take into account the concerns of key productive sectors, such as agriculture.”

During their encounter in the Italian capital, both top diplomats also shared their views on the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, with Uruguay joining the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome (July 10-11). They also praised the existing bilateral ties between Italy and Uruguay, boosted by a large Italian community in the South American country.

Italy aims to bridge Europe and Latin America, hosting an Italy-Latin America Conference in October.

Europe's agricultural sector has been one of the main opponents of the agreement, especially in countries such as France, Poland, and the Netherlands, demanding that Mercosur exports meet the same standards and requirements as local producers, while the Italian Goovernment of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed guarantees or compensation for potential imbalances.

Tajani also affirmed “the priority nature of Latin America for Italian foreign policy,” and the meeting allowed for “an assessment of the excellent state of bilateral relations, characterized by deep political, commercial, and cultural ties, also reinforced by a significant Italian presence” in Uruguay. The minister underscored his country's desire to be “the voice of the region before Brussels,” a position that will materialize in October with the Italy-Latin America Conference, which will bring together representatives from both regions. “We are making progress in strategic dialogues to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral relationship,” Tajani said.

“I am aware that, particularly in the historic moment we are living in, it is important to reach an agreement with Mercosur. We ask for conditions that do not penalize our producers,” Meloni insisted earlier this year.