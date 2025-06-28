Milei calls Kicillof a “eunuch donkey”

The president also said the Governor of Buenos Aires was “Stalin's chick”

Argentine President Javier Milei launched the electoral campaign for his party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), in the province of Buenos Aires ahead of local elections on September 7, 2025. During a party congress in La Plata, Milei harshly criticized Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, a Peronist, calling him “Stalin's chick” and a “eunuch donkey.”

Milei warned that, under Kicillof, the country's largest province, home to 40% of Argentina’s population, risked becoming “a gigantic slum” and ”a model of violence and illiteracy, (...) place where there is no rule of law, where too many compatriots live condemned to a brutal and brief existence.“ He also highlighted that 60% of the population lacked sewer access and other essential services.

The Governor dismissed Milei’s remarks, claiming that shouting and insulting were signs of wrongfulness. ”He who shouts is because he is not right,“ he contended. He also emphasized a calm approach to governance, rejecting Milei’s aggressive rhetoric, and reaffirmed his commitment to addressing issues in the province without disrespect.

In the Province of Buenos Aires, authorities are ”quite careful“ with the ”moles“ and the ”chainsaw“ model, Kicillof further noted. He also underscored that ”we do not need to mistreat or insult anyone, but to say very well what we think.“

Milei was also optimistic about LLA’s performance in the upcoming national mid-term elections on October 26, 2025, citing recent provincial election successes where LLA achieved over 30% of the vote, including Buenos Aires City, Chaco, and Salta, due to consistent governance and positive public image.

”Popularity is manifested in terms of the positive image I have and the electoral results we are achieving in different parts of the country,” Milei elaborated. In the president's view, the Buenos Aires provincial election is key to advancing his libertarian model.