OAS passes unanimous declaration favoring Argentina's stance regarding Falklands/Malvinas

28th Saturday, June 2025 - 10:55 UTC

OAS Secretary-General Albert Ramdin said Argentina's sovereignty must be recognized

The Organization of American States (OAS) unanimously adopted a declaration during its General Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda, supporting Argentina’s sovereignty claim over the Falkland/Malvinas Islands, South Georgia, and South Sandwich Islands.

The OAS urged the United Kingdom to resume bilateral talks promptly to resolve the dispute peacefully, following a similar statement from the United Nations Special Committee on Decolonization on June 18.

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and President Javier Milei welcomed this decision, reinforcing Argentina’s commitment to reclaiming the territories.

Argentina’s OAS envoy, Carlos Cherniak, criticized the UK for avoiding talks by citing a “supposed principle of self-determination” of the islands’ inhabitants, citing a 2013 referendum where nearly 100% voted to remain British.

He also accused the UK of unilateral actions, such as granting licenses for natural resource exploration, and disregarding a 1965 UN resolution calling for sovereignty discussions.

“This controversy must be resolved through dialogue,” he insisted. “The United Kingdom continues to refuse dialogue, alleging a supposed principle of self-determination in favor of the British inhabitants of the Malvinas Islands,” he added.

Argentina claims the islands were seized by British forces in 1833, expelling the Argentine population. The OAS committed to keeping the issue on its agenda until a negotiated settlement is reached, while OAS Secretary General Albert Ramdin emphasized resolving the dispute through international law.

The UK maintains its stance against negotiations, asserting sovereignty based on the Islanders’ wishes.

In 1982, Argentina and the United Kingdom fought a war over the Malvinas, South Georgia, and South Sandwich Islands in which 649 Argentines, 255 British, and three locals died. After 74 days, the Argentine military was defeated by British forces.