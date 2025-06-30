Argentina: Danish diplomat says F-16s are fully equipped

30th Monday, June 2025 - 09:33 UTC Full article

“We are upgrading the F-16 aircraft with the latest technology,” Ambassador Eva Bisgaard Pedersen said

Denmark's concurrent Ambassador to Brazil and Argentina discussed in an interview with DEF Magazine the recent purchase by Buenos Aires of 24 second-hand US-built F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft in April 2024, which are yet to be delivered. Argentina needs to modernize its air might since the 2015 decommissioning of French-built Dassault Mirage aircraft.

The Danish F-16s, though older, are well-maintained and upgraded with the latest technology. The European country agreed to the sale due to its shift to new fighter aircraft. In addition, Denmark has donated 19 F-16s and significant military aid to boost Ukraine's current war with Russia.

“We are upgrading the F-16 aircraft with the latest technology,” Ambassador Eva Bisgaard Pedersen said.

While a group of pilots and technicians receive training in the United States, the Argentine Air Force (FAA) is preparing to receive the first six F-16 aircraft purchased from Denmark. The operating cost of the F-16 is lower than that of the existing A-4AR, and with the new weaponry, the FAA returns to the forefront of aerospace technology, it was argued.

The operation “is an agreement between Argentina and Denmark, but also with the United States, since the latter, as the manufacturer of the F-16, is involved in the sale,” the diplomat explained while admitting other forms of military cooperation were not to be ruled out.

The diplomat recalled that her country has been at the forefront of direct support through the Ukrainian defense industry. (Source: Infobae)

More about: US F-16 Fighting Falcon