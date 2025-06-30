Brazil endorses Spain's declaration in favor of LGBTQIA+ rights

30th Monday, June 2025 - 09:06 UTC

Brazil joined a declaration proposed by Spain, alongside 14 other countries, including Colombia, Australia, and Canada, to promote LGBTQIA+ rights. The statement, released in connection with International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day on June 28, commits to advancing diversity policies, combating violence, and ensuring equality under the law for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Brasilia's Foreign Ministry announced on social media that Brazil has joined the joint declaration proposed by Spain in favor of LGBTQIA+ rights.

In addition to the Brazilian and Spanish governments, the statement was signed by representatives from Colombia, Australia, Belgium, Cape Verde, Canada, Chile, Slovenia, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Uruguay.

According to the text released by the Spanish government, Brazil and 14 other countries are joining forces to promote diversity policies and combat violence. The statement was drafted in reference to International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day, celebrated last Saturday.

“We reiterate our commitment to respecting the human rights of LGBTQIA+ people so that their equality under the law is indisputable and so that no person is criminally persecuted or discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity,” the statement read.

According to the Brazilian government, the endorsement shows the country's commitment to promoting equality and combating discrimination.

“By supporting this declaration, Brazil reaffirms its commitment to act multilaterally to promote advances and prevent setbacks in the rights of the LGBTQIA+ population,” said Itamaraty. (Source: Agencia Brasil)