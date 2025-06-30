Falklands Legislative Assembly announces Defence Force Veterans Pin

The Falkland Island Executive Council (ExCo) at their meeting on Tuesday 24th June approved the issuance of a Veteran’s pin to retired/former members of the Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF).

The acknowledgment will also extend to those who were enlisted, deputised or actively participated in a manner similar to an FIDF member during historic crises in 1964, 1966 and 1968, and to individuals who were trained in Camp to act as members of the FIDF but did not have the opportunity to complete the formal recruitment, or in some cases the taking of an oath or swearing in.

The pin is intended to formally recognise and celebrate the contributions of those individuals who demonstrated their willingness to serve for the Falkland Islands. Further announcements will be made as the scheme is moved to its next stage.

The development of a broader FIDF Veteran’s Charter will be further considered at a later date.

MLA Gavin Short, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “I am extremely pleased that this has now been passed by ExCo and we can now start moving to the next stage. It is only right and proper that we acknowledge and celebrate retired/former Members of the Falkland Islands Defence Force who have served with the Force and stood ready to defend our Islands and indeed have answered the call to arms. I wish to thank all those involved who have helped in any way in making this Islands Plan commitment become a reality.

The dates mentioned in the release refer to incidents caused by individual actions from Argentine nationalists pretending to individually land and fly an Argentine flag, or hijacking a commercial aircraft with armed civilians, fly the Argentine flag and other symbols, which allegedly would lead to an ‘spontaneous’ out pour of locals support for invaders.

Obviously none of this happened, rather the contrary, and there even was an armed standoff for several days, but fortunately common sense prevailed. In the third case there was no lack for determination from the Falklands allegiance to the Crown, but the UK Foreign Office was going through a dubious moment, normally mis interpreted on the other side of the sea, but anyhow helped motivate an out-pour of support for self-determination and purpose from the Falkland Islanders.

It should be mentioned that in the sixties there was no air strip near Stanley.