Orsi speaks wonders of 2030 Agenda in Seville

30th Monday, June 2025 - 18:27 UTC

“Uruguay cannot neglect any opportunity, and BRICS is another opportunity,” Orsi maintained

Speaking at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development Monday in Seville, Spain, Uruguayan President Yamadú Orsi defended multilateralism and the 2030 Agenda as key to addressing global issues like poverty, hunger, and pollution.

“If two-thirds of the agenda could not be fulfilled, there is one-third that was, and behind them are people who managed to get out of the situation they were in, but there are two-thirds that await us,” he argued.

He also thanked Spain for hosting the forum “at a time of great confusion and instability, in a world full of war and arms buildup” and described the meeting as an “act of optimism.”

“We believe that certain tools, and fundamentally multilateralism, are the way forward,” he insisted. Uruguay will reaffirm its commitment to “a strategy of strengthening multilateralism,” he pledged.

“For countries in the South, if we don't have leverage mechanisms, it's difficult to achieve development,” Orsi went on while lamenting that in today's world, “bilateral agreements, every man for himself, and the weakening of certain agencies within the UN” prevail.

The South American leader highlighted the need for updated United Nations (UN) mechanisms to support developing nations, noting the conference's focus on reforming financial architecture and advancing Sustainable Development Goals.

Orsi also emphasized Uruguay's intent to strengthen ties with India—untapped for its potential in pharmaceuticals, ICTs, and food—and its participation in the upcoming BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, while planning meetings with financial entities. “Uruguay cannot neglect any opportunity, and BRICS is another opportunity,” Orsi maintained.