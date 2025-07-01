Bolivia celebrates UN recognition of wiphala

The Wiphala is a symbol that reflects the multicolored harmony of nature, born from the worldview of various indigenous peoples and social groups, the Bolivian government argued

Bolivian authorities, including President Luis Arce Catacora, celebrated Monday the approval by the United Nations' (UN) General Assembly of a resolution recognizing the wiphala, a rainbow-colored, checkered emblem used by some indigenous peoples of the Andes, Amazon, Chaco, and Altiplano.

The initiative, submitted by Bolivia, had 139 votes in favor, 2 against (U.S. and Israel), and 5 abstentions (Canada, Georgia, Paraguay, Peru, and Türkiye).

It promotes appreciation for the wiphala as a symbol of cultural heritage, traditional knowledge, and values like justice, peace, and harmony with Mother Earth.

The resolution encourages displaying the wiphala in public, educational, and institutional spaces and calls for combating racism and discrimination against indigenous peoples.

Arce said it was a historic recognition of indigenous values, reinforcing Bolivia’s commitment to intercultural dialogue and the concept of “Living Well.”

”With a deep sense of pride, we welcome the historic adoption of the resolution (...),“ he posted on social media. ”Today the world recognizes an ancestral symbol that has guided the thinking, life, and struggle of our indigenous peoples of the Andes, the Amazon, the Chaco, and the Altiplano,“ he added.

”For those who hold the Wiphala high, it embodies a set of values and ways of life based on respect for life and aligned with the principles of freedom, justice, democracy, tolerance, solidarity, cooperation, pluralism, cultural diversity, dialogue, and understanding at all levels of society and among nations,“ the document mentioned.

”The document was adopted during the 79th session, under agenda item 14: Culture of Peace, reaffirming the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and other international instruments for cultural protection and collective rights,“ Bolivia's Foreign Ministry further explained in a statement.

”The resolution recognizes the Wiphala as a symbol that reflects the multicolored harmony of nature, born from the worldview of various indigenous peoples and social groups. It encapsulates values deeply linked to life, justice, peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence among all living beings,“ it went on.

”The resolution also calls on the international community to intensify efforts to eradicate racism, discrimination, xenophobia, and all forms of intolerance, especially those affecting indigenous peoples, reaffirming their right to maintain, protect, and develop their cultural heritage and traditional knowledge,” the landlocked country's government also noted.