Brazilian State of Goiás declares SARS emergency

1st Tuesday, July 2025 - 10:32 UTC

Flu vaccination coverage in Goiás is currently 38.96%

The Brazilian State of Goiás declared Monday a state of emergency due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) after the incidence rate pierced the expected cap for seven weeks in a row, with 6,743 cases of SARS, including 1,117 cases of influenza, 306 of Covid-19, 1,486 of respiratory syncytial virus, and 680 of rhinovirus.

”As a direct result of the increase in cases, there has been a rise in requests for hospitalization due to SARS, which has had a significant impact on the occupancy rates of clinical beds and intensive care units (ICUs), both in public units and those affiliated with the Unified Health System (SUS),“ the State's health authorities said in a communiqué.

The emergency decree allows for the immediate implementation of beds for the care of patients with SARS, ”an essential action given the significant increase in demand for hospital admissions associated with severe respiratory conditions, which has been progressively verified in recent months,” it was also explained.

From January to June 2024, Goiás recorded 8,011 requests for hospitalization due to SARS. In 2025, during the same period, the number reached 10,676 requests—an increase of 33.27%. In May 2024, the number of requests was 1,767. In May of this year, there were 2,406 requests.

In addition to the state government, at least 24 municipalities in Goiás have already requested financial resources from the Health Ministry to convert adult intensive care beds to treat SARS cases.

Last year, 7,477 cases of the syndrome were recorded, 905 of which were due to influenza and 960 to Covid-19. Data for 2025 show an increase in cases from the end of March, with a peak between the end of April and the beginning of June (epidemiological weeks 17 to 21).

Flu vaccination statewide began on April 1, and after a 45-day campaign targeting priority groups, immunization was opened to the entire population aged 6 months and older. Flu vaccination coverage in Goiás is currently 38.96%, with 1,499,062 doses administered.

“The department warns that low vaccination rates increase the chance of risk groups developing severe forms of the disease, which can compromise the health system's response capacity. When looking at the data by age group, most cases occur in children. In terms of deaths, however, the majority are among the elderly,” the authorities further warned.

Of the 6,743 cases of SARS recorded in the state to date, 2,654 are children under 2 years of age, 754 were aged 2 to 4 years, 659 were aged 5 to 9 years, and 1,414 were in people over 60 years of age. Of the 402 deaths recorded to date, 256 are in people over 60; 40 in children under 2; 35 in people aged 50 to 59; and 29 in people aged 40 to 49. (Source: Agencia Brasil)