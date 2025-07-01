Paraguay promoted as tourism destination for Bolivian travelers

The Asunción-Santa Cruz air route is operated by both Paranair and Boliviaana de Aviación (BoA)

Officials of Paraguay’s National Secretariat of Tourism (Senatur) conducted a trade mission in Santa Cruz, Bolivia, to promote their country as a tourist destination.

The event, held under the slogan “Paraguay Tourist Destination” at the Marriott Hotel, aimed to strengthen tourism promotion in the Bolivian market and highlight the Asunción-Santa Cruz air route operated by Paranair and BoA.

Attractions promoted included the Jesuit Route, Sugar Cane Route, gastronomic tours, cultural and craft routes, and nature and community tourism, alongside major events like the 2025 WRC Rally Paraguay and the International Tourism Fair of Paraguay (FITPAR).

The delegation, led by Senatur’s Ángel Bogado and including private sector representatives, engaged with Bolivian travel agents, operators, and media to foster commercial exchange and tourism cooperation, aligning with Paraguay’s Master Plan for Sustainable Tourism Development.

The Paraguayan delegation was made up of representatives from the private sector: Adriana Benítez (Dazzler Ciudad del Este), Evelyn Bogarín (Sheraton/Aloft), Guisela Vázquez and Francisco Cortez (Travel Plan), María González and Alberto Acosta (Personal Brasil Tour Operator), Ana Laura Ottaviano (Gran Bourbon Asunción Hotel), Javier Flores (BoA - Boliviana de Aviación), and Rossana Fustagno (NSA / FITPAR). They participated in workshops with colleagues from the host country, promoting commercial exchange and strengthening the connection between both markets.