Court allows CFK to receive Lula's visit

2nd Wednesday, July 2025 - 19:59 UTC Full article

The exact time of Lula's visit to CFK is yet to be confirmed

Buenos Aires Judge Jorge Gorini Wednesday acquiesced to a request from former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's (CFK) legal team and authorized former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to visit her Thursday at the apartment where she is serving a six-year sentence for corruption under house arrest.

“Cristina Fernández de Kirchner is authorized to receive a visit at the residence where she is serving her house arrest from the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula,” the judge ruled.

“It should be noted that strict compliance must be given to the rule of conduct imposed in point III.B of the decision of June 17, specifically, the duty to refrain from engaging in behavior that could disturb the peace of the neighborhood and/or alter the peaceful coexistence of its inhabitants,” he added.

Lula is scheduled to arrive in Buenos Aires later Wednesday to attend the Mercosur Summit, where Brazil will assume the bloc's pro tempore presidency. Lula had previously expressed his desire to visit Fernández de Kirchner to show solidarity.

The court's ruling stipulated that the meeting could take place, but cautioned against any behavior that might disturb the neighborhood's peace. The exact timing of the visit will be determined by the parties involved and communicated to the court.

Separately, the Federal Oral Court #2 granted appeals from both the prosecution and Fernández de Kirchner's defense regarding her house arrest conditions.

The prosecution seeks to revoke her house arrest and have her serve her sentence in a regular prison, while the defense is challenging the use of an electronic anklet. These issues will now be reviewed by the Federal Court of Cassation, made up of Judges Mariano Borinsky, Diego Barroetaveña, and Gustavo Hornos.