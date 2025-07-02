Group of Argentine Governors signs key environmental agreement

During the 5th World Circular Economy Summit and 1st International Climate Conference in Córdoba, governors from several Argentine provinces signed a landmark agreement ahead of COP30 (to be held in Brazil in 2025) to protect biodiversity, accelerate a shift to a circular economy, and ensure a fair and equitable energy transition.

The understanding seeks to strengthen multilevel climate governance, secure international climate financing, and integrate gender and diversity in climate policies.

Notable signatories included Governors Martín Llaryora (Córdoba), Ignacio Torres (Chubut), Maximiliano Pullaro (Santa Fe), Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), Carlos Sadir (Jujuy), Entre Ríos Lieutenant-Governor Alicia Aluani, and the secretary general of the Federal Investment Council (CFI), Ignacio Lamothe.

Llaryora emphasized that despite political differences, the agreement represents shared environmental responsibility. “Those of us here are from different political parties, but we can think and have common interests. The most important thing is that our view is one of the environment, albeit a productive one. We are not deniers,” he stressed.

Pullaro added that this commitment extends beyond any single administration. The agreement also contrasts sharply with the current national government's climate stance under President Javier Milei. “I feel that what we are doing here today is really important because it will transcend us as a government. We are thinking about all the citizens of our country and the world. It is an agenda that we have to take on as policy,” he noted.

COP (Conference of the Parties) is the decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), including 198 member countries.

The International Climate Conference is held between July 1 and 3 at Córdoba's Convention Center, gathering over 40 global experts and stakeholders, from governments to academia, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.