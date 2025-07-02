North America's online gambling market set to hit $33 billion by 2030

The North American online gambling market is expected to see a large amount of growth in the coming years. Projections estimate it will reach nearly $33 billion by 2030. So let's take a closer look at this figure and the factors behind its growth.

This incredible expansion has been fueled by a combination of factors. Each one is playing a role in this surge and reshaping the gambling landscape across the United States and Canada.

Regulatory changes fueling industry growth

One of the main drivers of this increase is the legalization of online gambling across North America. The last couple of years have seen 39 states and the District of Columbia legalize sports betting. There are also a number of states, like California and Texas, that are considering legislation after seeing the many economic benefits that come with it. Similarly, all 13 provinces and territories have legalized some form of online gambling. This includes online casinos, sports betting and lotteries.

This growing legal acceptance has removed barriers that once confined gambling to physical venues or illegal underground sites. Now, regulated and licensed platforms are becoming widely accessible. This has helped to create a safer environment for players and expand market reach for operators.

Market sizes and forecasts

According to Grand View Research, the North American online gambling market is expected to grow from $18.51 billion in 2025 to $32.95 billion by 2030. This suggests an incredible increase and growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during this period. Meanwhile, Statista provides a slightly more optimistic outlook, forecasting that revenue will reach $37.37 billion by 2025 and continue climbing to a projected $49,43 billion by 2029. This suggests a growing annual rate of 7.24%.

Focusing on the United States, Flutter Entertainment, the operator who is behind big brands like FanDuel and Paddy Power, projects that the combined sports betting and online casino market could reach a staggering $63 billion by 2030.

How technology has played a role in this expansion

Technology has played another major role in this expansion. With more consumers owning smartphones and having access to fast internet connections, mobile gambling has become the dominant mode of play. Players are now able to play their favorite casino games or place sports wagers in just a few taps on their screen. There's no need to turn on your computer or set up a console. You can easily enjoy even five minutes of game time whenever you have the chance. This level of convenience has made casino gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

Many online gambling platforms are also utilizing innovations to provide a more immersive and enjoyable experience for users. Artificial intelligence is now being used across the board, from enhancing security and preventing fraud to providing a more personalized experience for players. Whereas technology like virtual and augmented reality is providing a more immersive experience for players. This is not only improving the experience, but attracting wider audiences, which is helping the industry to grow even more.

The power of promotions

Casino offers have played a critical role in attracting and retaining players. There are so many offers out there inviting players to new platforms, you can easily claim a casino bonus today and receive promotions like free spins, matched deposits and even cashback deals. These offers provide new players with risk-free opportunities to explore games, while incentivizing existing users to keep playing. With less of a financial commitment, players are more likely to try out online gambling.

Bonuses are not just tools for marketing. They have become essential for player retention and satisfaction. A well-structured bonus program will encourage longer playtime and build loyalty. This will then translate into sustained revenue for operators. Additionally, the accessibility of bonuses lowers the entry barrier, which helps consumers to feel more confident when it comes to trying out online gambling platforms.

Consumer preferences and market segments



The North American online gambling market is diverse. It comprises various segments like sports betting, casino games, poker and the lottery. Among these, sports betting remains one of the largest and fastest-growing categories. The U.S. has a deeply rooted sports culture and the legalization of betting on major leagues like the NFL, NBA and MLB has unlocked a lot of demand.

Casino games like slots, blackjack and roulette are also very popular. Online casinos have expanded their offerings with live dealer games. This replicates the social and interactive atmosphere of brick-and-mortar casinos.

Payment methods are evolving to meet player demands for convenience and security. Most operators will support a wide range of options, from traditional card payments and bank transfers to e-wallets like PayPal. Even cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are being accepted by platforms. This diversity helps to cater to everyone and ensure smooth transactions.

Challenges and regulatory considerations



Despite the promising growth, the online gambling market does face several challenges. One of the main ones is regulatory gaps. Each state in the U.S has its own rules and licensing procedures. This can complicate nationwide operations for gambling companies. If these regulations could be harmonized, this could facilitate broader market access.

Responsible gambling is another concern. Easier access to gambling comes with the risk of problem gambling. However, regulators are operators are working hard to prevent this with tools and resources to monitor and promote safer play.

There is also the risk that comes with all online activity and that is cyber threats. There is always a risk when you are providing you share sensitive and financial data online. Online gambling platforms are prime targets for hackers. Online platforms are tackling this issue by having security protocols in place to protect players, as well as educating users on how to protect themselves and avoid scams like phishing attempts.

Looking forward, the North American online gambling market is set to become one of the world's most lucrative entertainment sectors in the world. Each factor discussed in this article has played and will continue to play a major role in this growth. The next decade promises to transform online gambling into a mainstream form of entertainment across North America.