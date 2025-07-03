Falklands Legislative Assembly pays tribute to British Armed Forces for ensuring the right to self determination

3rd Thursday, July 2025

MPC, HQ of the British Forces South Atlantic Islands

The FIDF who support and operate next to BFSAI in the defense of the Falklands (Pic FIDF)

The Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands proudly marked on Saturday 28th June, the British Armed Forces Day 2025. “Today we pay tribute to the courage, dedication, and service of the men and women who make up the British Armed Forces – past and present – and reflect with deep gratitude on the critical role they continue to play in safeguarding the Falkland Islands and the sacrifices that have been made for our right to self-determination.

“The Falkland Islands Government extends its sincere thanks to all members of the Armed Forces, and their families, along with the members of the Falkland Islands Defense Force who ensure our defense and continued freedom.

MLA Gavin Short, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “On behalf of the people of the Falkland Islands, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all those who serve or have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

The Falkland Islands remain forever grateful for the commitment of service personnel who have contributed to our security and supported our community over the years. Their presence is not only a reassurance, but they are also a valued part of our community.

We are proud as well that Falkland Islanders continue to serve in the Armed Forces. Today’s commemorations and celebrations for Armed Forces Day remind us of the long-standing and enduring relationship between the Falkland Islands and the UK Armed Forces, forged in history and sustained in mutual respect”.

Office of the Legislative Assembly, Gilbert House