Falklands Legislative Assembly pays tribute to British Armed Forces for ensuring the right to self determination

The Legislative Assembly of the Falkland Islands proudly marked on Saturday 28th June, the British Armed Forces Day 2025. “Today we pay tribute to the courage, dedication, and service of the men and women who make up the British Armed Forces – past and present – and reflect with deep gratitude on the critical role they continue to play in safeguarding the Falkland Islands and the sacrifices that have been made for our right to self-determination.
“The Falkland Islands Government extends its sincere thanks to all members of the Armed Forces, and their families, along with the members of the Falkland Islands Defense Force who ensure our defense and continued freedom.
MLA Gavin Short, Chair of the Legislative Assembly, said: “On behalf of the people of the Falkland Islands, I would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to all those who serve or have served in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.
The Falkland Islands remain forever grateful for the commitment of service personnel who have contributed to our security and supported our community over the years. Their presence is not only a reassurance, but they are also a valued part of our community.
We are proud as well that Falkland Islanders continue to serve in the Armed Forces. Today’s commemorations and celebrations for Armed Forces Day remind us of the long-standing and enduring relationship between the Falkland Islands and the UK Armed Forces, forged in history and sustained in mutual respect”.
Office of the Legislative Assembly, Gilbert House
Before any clueless Argentine trolls says self determination is not applicable to the islanders then they best look at what the UN actually said,Posted 13 hours ago +1
Argentine View - historically the Argentine position was not to acknowledge for this case in particular the “self determination of peoples”, because 'kelpers' (Falkland Islanders) are a transplanted population, not aborigine.' (Malcorra S.,Posted 9 hours ago +1
Argentine foreign minister, MercoPress, 10 Nov 2016).
Is the Falklands population an implanted population ? Falklands – Implanted Population (1 page):
https://www.academia.edu/30505159/Falklands_Implanted_Population
Every single white man on the American continent are of implanted stock, the one huge difference is that the Falklands where empty when the British claimed them,Posted 9 hours ago +1