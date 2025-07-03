Trump takes pride in “Alligator Alcatraz” facility for migrants

The detention center for undocumented migrants in Florida, “has many police officers in the form of alligators,” said Trump

US President Donald Trump announced this week that a new migrant detention center in the Florida Everglades, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” could become the new standard for immigration facilities. The center, located in an isolated, alligator-filled swamp, is designed to deter escapes, with Trump jokingly referring to the reptiles as “bodyguards” and “police” that need no wages.

“I mean, you don't always have such beautiful and secure land. They have a lot of bodyguards and a lot of police in the form of alligators. You don't have to pay them much,” he argued.

The facility, built in just eight days on an airport airstrip, initially has a capacity for 500 inmates and is slated for expansion to 3,000, with a potential 5,000-capacity. It features over 200 security cameras and extensive barbed wire. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, present during Trump's visit, indicated that further expansion of the facility is possible.

The first group of immigrants, described as “criminal illegal aliens” by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, arrived late Wednesday. These individuals will include those arrested by Florida law enforcement under the 287(g) program, which allows local police to detain immigrants for potential deportation.

Trump also suggested that deporting US-born individuals who are criminals could be “the next task.”

The “Alligator Alcatraz” project has faced significant criticism from environmental groups and Native American tribes who argue it threatens the fragile Everglades ecosystem. In addition, it is located on sacred land and poses inhumane conditions for detainees due to heat, mosquitoes, and potential flooding.

Environmental organizations have filed lawsuits to halt the project, citing a lack of required environmental reviews. Despite these concerns, state and federal officials are promoting the facility as a deterrent and a means to expedite deportations, even using the “Alligator Alcatraz” moniker for fundraising through merchandising such as branded T-shirts and beer koozies emblazoned with the facility's name.