Arce addresses domestic and global issues at Mercosur Summit

4th Friday, July 2025 - 10:12 UTC

During his speech at the 66th Ordinary Meeting of the Common Market Council and the Summit of Presidents of Mercosur and Associated States in Buenos Aires, Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora addressed both domestic challenges and regional aspirations.

He lamented that his country had been a victim of “sectarian and unconstitutional interests” in recent years and directly linked these actions to serious economic consequences and the tragic loss of lives, referencing a 15-day national road blockade that had a significant economic impact and resulted in five deaths.

“We appreciate your healthy concern about the events that have taken place in Bolivia in recent weeks, which unfortunately in recent years has been the victim of sectarian and unconstitutional interests, actions that have led to serious economic consequences and which unfortunately have cost lives and are due precisely to a political conception that is neither revolutionary nor leftist,” Arce noted.

He insisted that Bolivia's internal differences would be resolved within its legal and constitutional framework, relying on the maturity and democratic culture of the Bolivian people and the mutual respect of Mercosur members. “I can only say that the maturity and democratic culture of the Bolivian people is prevailing, which we know is shared by our brothers and sisters in Mercosur. Our internal differences will be resolved in Bolivia within the institutional and constitutional framework, in an atmosphere of mutual respect and self-determination of the Bolivian people,” he added.

In addition, he voiced Bolivia's strong stance on international conflicts, specifically concerning the Middle East. He explicitly stated that Bolivia does not support continued armed aggression against the Palestinian people, Israel's attack on Iran, or the United States' involvement in the region. Arce also emphasized Bolivia's firm opposition to aggression, intimidation, genocide, and violence as means of resolving international disputes, advocating for a balanced world where international law operates independently.

“We advocate for a balanced world, where international law plays an independent role, free from any kind of conditioning. We understand that Mercosur has a fundamental role to play, amplifying the regional voice at the global level and promoting an international order based on multilateralism, mutual respect, and peace,” Arce pointed out.

Beyond current events, President Arce presented a forward-looking proposal for regional productive integration within Mercosur and urged the bloc to move “beyond the circulation of goods and services” to strengthen value chains among all members, enabling each country's potential to “flourish and complement each other effectively.”

The landlocked country's leader stressed the importance of achieving symmetrical development that benefits all sectors, especially the most vulnerable, by efficiently integrating production factors and adding value to natural resources. He also suggested pursuing regional convergence between Mercosur and other integration blocs, such as the Andean Community (CAN), with Bolivia aiming to play a proactive and facilitating role in this deeper integration across economic, social, political, and cultural aspects.