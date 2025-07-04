Colombian FM resigns over differences with President Petro

Sarabia's departure added to Petro's internal crisis

Laura Sarabia resigned this week as Colombia's Foreign Minister, citing “differences” with President Gustavo Petro in “recent days.” Her departure adds to a cabinet crisis that has seen over 50 ministerial changes in three years.

Local media suggest the immediate cause for her decision is related to a contract for passport issuance, where her decisions were reportedly overruled. In her resignation letter, Sarabia, a key figure in Petro's 2022 presidential campaign and previously his chief of staff, stated her move was a “result of deep reflection” and a matter of “personal consistency and institutional respect,” following a period of weakening relations between her and Petro, amid broader internal controversies.

The ongoing passport contract issue also led to the departure of the previous foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva, who has now been accused by Petro of plotting against him in collusion with foreign powers.

Commenting on Sarabia's resignation, Senator María Fernanda Cabal suggested it was due to “Petro's mistreatment, Benedetti's contempt and insults, and Saade's undermining.”

The relationship between Sarabia, 31, and Interior Minister Armando Benedetti has been strained, with Sarabia having previously filed criminal charges against him for alleged harassment.

