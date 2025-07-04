Fundraising teen pilot detained in Chilean Antarctica

4th Friday, July 2025 - 14:26 UTC

From social influencer to detainee in Antarctica, Guo’s future remains unclear

Ethan Guo, a 19-year-old pilot and social media influencer, has been detained on King George Island, Antarctica, after a failed attempt to complete a solo flight across all seven continents to raise US$1 million for childhood cancer research.

Guo, who has over a million followers and is a licensed pilot, began his journey in May 2024 from Memphis, Tennessee. He had successfully flown to nearly 60 countries and raised over US$105,000 before his intended flight to Antarctica.

The incident occurred on June 28 when Guo diverted his flight plan, originally filed to fly over Chile's Punta Arenas, and instead landed on King George Island without permission.

Chilean authorities immediately detained him, stating he “intentionally failed” to provide correct flight information and violated both Chilean aviation laws and international Antarctic regulations.

The Chilean Government still has not decided whether to prosecute, deport, or let him go. He is currently under a 90-day investigation for endangering air traffic, facing potential fines or legal action, including short-term imprisonment.

Guo has confirmed he is safe but is stranded due to harsh Antarctic weather. While his lawyer claims mid-flight “complications” forced the diversion, authorities remain unconvinced.

The detention has put his record-breaking and fundraising mission in limbo, with uncertain legal and reputational consequences for his future endeavors. Even if he is released, his mission is unlikely to resume anytime soon.