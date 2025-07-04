Orsi invited Milei over to Montevideo

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi extended a formal invitation to his Argentine colleague, Javier Milei, to visit Montevideo during their bilateral meeting, lasting approximately 30 minutes, as part of the 66th Mercosur Presidential Summit in Buenos Aires.

Their encounter focused on the state of bilateral relations and the regional economic situation, with both delegations expressing satisfaction with current ties. The Uruguayan delegation included Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin and Economy Minister Gabriel Oddone, while the Argentine side had Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and Presidential Secretary -and sister- Karina Milei.

Earlier, Orsi celebrated the successful conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. He praised this development, stating that it transforms Mercosur from a “straitjacket” into something that “empowers” its members for greater global integration.

Orsi emphasized that Mercosur's strength lies in governments of different political leanings uniting for common integration goals, despite internal differences. He also noted that Mercosur was also pursuing agreements with the United Arab Emirates and the European Union.

Regarding a potential visit to former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK), Orsi deemed it inappropriate and unhelpful. “It is not good to get involved in other countries' affairs,” he said. “Political parties are one thing, the government is another,” insisted Orsi despite encouragement from his Frente Amplio followers.

“It is not a good thing for us to meddle in the affairs of other countries, especially when it comes to judicial matters. Therefore, we have the utmost respect and hope that democracy will be strengthened and not the opposite,” he argued.

“I am aware of that and have no comment to make. In any case, one thing must be clear, at least that is how my country works: I am the president of all Uruguayans, I emphasize and reiterate, of all. What each political party does, within its legitimate rights, is part of its free will to act or not to act, to declare or not to declare. Political parties are one thing, and the government is quite another,” Orsi added.

CFK is serving a six-year prison sentence for corruption under the house arrest modality in an apartment in the Constitución neighborhood in Buenos Aires, where she welcomed Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.