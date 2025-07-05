Argentina: Independence Day military parade called off

Milei will travel to Tucumán instead, Governor Jaldo confirmed

The Argentine Government of President Javier Milei has canceled the traditional July 9 Independence Day military parade to save public funds, the Defense Ministry announced Friday. The move came as a surprise, given that the Milei administration had reinstated and heavily promoted the parade last year after it was discontinued during the Alberto Fernández and Kirchner administrations.

The 2024 parade featured over 6,000 military personnel and 2,000 Malvinas/Falklands War veterans down Avenida del Libertador in Buenos Aires. It was also the last time Milei and Vice President Victoria Villarruel were seen together in a joyful mood before their relationship reportedly became strained.

Following Friday's decision, Milei will travel to Tucumán, where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1816, Governor Osvaldo Jaldo confirmed. “The president will arrive in Tucumán on the 8th at 10 p.m. and will participate in the vigil, just as he did last year,” he said. “The president will be in Tucumán to deliver his message to the nation and, after the vigil, he will leave for Buenos Aires to participate in other official activities,” he added.