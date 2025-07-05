Ecuador: Emergency declared in two provinces due to torrential rains

One person died, and oil exports had to be stopped

The Ecuadorean Government Friday declared a 45-day regional state of emergency in the Amazonian provinces of Zamora Chinchipe and Napo due to severe rainfall, flooding, and landslides. These conditions have significantly impacted residents, homes, basic services, and critical infrastructure, including the road network and the nation's two main oil pipelines, the Heavy Crude Oil Pipeline (OCP) and the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE).

The measure allows for the prioritized mobilization of financial, technical, and human resources to aid affected communities. Pumping operations were suspended earlier this week due to the heavy rains accelerating river erosion in Napo, an area where the pipelines run.

This suspension led the state oil company to declare an emergency on the SOTE and halt oil exports, which represent a key funding source for the country, with some 470,000 barrels of crude oil produced per day, Petroecuador Manager Leonardo Bruns confirmed.

If it is not possible to “evacuate crude oil production through the pipelines, you simply have to stop production,” Deputy Hydrocarbons Minister Guilhermo Ferreira explained.

Since June 30, the rains have caused 142 adverse events across 16 of Ecuador's 24 provinces, resulting in two fatalities and 2,158 people affected. This includes 21 destroyed homes, 815 damaged homes, 26,757 kilometers of affected roads, and four destroyed bridges.

Zamora Chinchipe has been particularly hard-hit, experiencing one of its most severe winters in 25 years. Emergency Operations Committees have been activated to focus on early warnings, preventive evacuations, humanitarian assistance, temporary housing, and the restoration of essential services and infrastructure.

In Napo, the damage is less severe but still concerning: one person died, another was injured, four were affected, and 22 were displaced, as relief agencies continued with their efforts to help those affected in both provinces.

From Monday to Thursday afternoon, 112 adverse events due to rain were recorded. In total, 40 cantons and 72 parishes in 14 provinces were affected.