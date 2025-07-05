Milei welcomes Modi at Casa Rosada

It was the first official visit to Argentina by an Indian PM in 57 years, although Modi had been in Buenos Aires for the G20 Summit in 2018

Argentine President Javier Milei welcomed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss trade, investment, energy, critical minerals, defense, aerospace, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and other issues.

India is Argentina's fifth-largest export destination, primarily for edible oils like soybean and sunflower, with exports totaling US$3.933 billion in 2024. It is also Argentina's ninth-largest source of imports. Both sides expressed interest in expanding the 2009 India-Mercosur Preferential Trade Agreement to unlock new opportunities.

Modi emphasized Argentina's potential as a reliable energy partner, highlighting its significant shale gas, shale oil, and conventional oil and gas reserves. Argentina's rich deposits of critical minerals like lithium, copper, and rare earth elements are crucial for India's clean energy transition and industrial growth.

The two leaders aimed to boost cooperation in the defense sector, leveraging each other's experiences and capabilities. In the space sector, they sought deeper collaboration, building on the 2007 launch of Argentina's first satellite with support from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Modi also advocated for Indian medicines to have easier access into the Argentine market, proposing a regulatory upgrade to facilitate smoother entry of high-quality, affordable pharmaceutical products, which would benefit Argentine patients with life-saving medicines and potentially reduce healthcare costs.

Both leaders also acknowledged the agricultural sector's significant contribution to their economies and directed their teams to convene a Joint Working Group on the matter shortly.

Modi's visit follows previous informal meetings with Milei at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro and the G-7 meeting in Italy. The visit underscores India's growing strategic interest in South America, despite Argentina's decision not to join the BRICS bloc under Milei's administration. Prior to his meeting with Milei, Modi also engaged with the Indian diaspora in Buenos Aires, emphasizing the enduring cultural connections despite geographical distance.

The Indian Prime Minister had last been in Buenos Aires in 2018 for the G20 Summit, but this is the first official bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American country in 57 years.

Modi landed in Buenos Aires on Friday night “to make a bilateral visit that will focus on strengthening relations with Argentina. I am excited to meet with President Javier Milei and engage in detailed discussions with him,” Modi posted on social media.

“Distance is no obstacle to cultural connection! I am honored by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Buenos Aires. It is truly moving to see how, thousands of miles from home, the spirit of India shines brightly in our community.”

Milei himself admitted on X that the meeting would focus on “defense, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, and interpersonal ties.”