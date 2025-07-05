Operations at Fernando de Noronha airport limited out of security concerns

The Anac may adopt new measures at any time, the aviation watchdog warned

Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) Friday imposed new restrictions on Fernando de Noronha Airport following two incidents in a week where planes got stuck on the tarmac due to pavement issues.

The measure prohibits an increase in flight frequency, limits simultaneous operations between commercial and general aviation aircraft, and reduces the permissible weight of aircraft to ensure operational safety and the continuity of passenger air transport on the island.

“The objective of the measures adopted is to preserve the continuity of passenger air transport and maintain adequate levels of operational safety on the island,” the Anac said in a statement.

The Pernambuco Secretariat of Mobility and Infrastructure (Semobi) supports these measures, stating they are necessary for the ongoing renovation of the airport.

On March 18, the Anac suspended a previous precautionary decision, from October 2022, which prohibited jet aircraft operations in Noronha. According to the agency, however, “the occurrence of recent operational safety events on the airport apron, which resulted in the closure of parking positions used by general and commercial aviation aircraft, and the imminent need to resume infrastructure works, led to the need to apply the new precautionary measure.”

“The Anac continues to monitor the situation and may adopt new measures at any time if conditions are identified that compromise operational safety at the airport,” the agency further noted.