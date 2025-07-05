Paraguay: High-ranking official sacked amid bribery scandal

5th Saturday, July 2025 - 10:05 UTC Full article

Soria, who was appointed in August 2023, had previously held positions as mayor of Itacurubí and congressman

Pastor Soria Melo has been dismissed as the head of Paraguay's National Plant and Seed Quality and Health Service (Senave) through a presidential decree, following his indictment on charges of passive bribery, aggravated passive bribery, criminal association, and money laundering.

Soria is accused of orchestrating a scheme where Senave officials extorted millions of guaraníes from fruit and vegetable importers for phytosanitary import accreditations (AFIDI) that officially cost only ₲ 17,715 (approximately US$2.37). Importers were allegedly forced to pay between ₲5 million and ₲10 million for these certificates.

The investigation, prompted by a report from the Association of Fruit and Vegetable Importers and Traders (Asicopace), also led to charges against former Lambaré Mayor Roberto Cárdenas and several other Senave officials and private individuals involved in the network.

A controlled delivery operation in April, where a trader paid a ₲13 million bribe, further strengthened the case and led to raids on Senave headquarters and Cárdenas' home.

President Santiago Peña's office released a statement reaffirming its commitment to institutional strengthening and the country's development. “We reaffirm our commitment to institutional strengthening, aimed at the development and progress of the country,” the document read.

Soria, who was appointed in August 2023, had previously held positions as mayor of Itacurubí and deputy.