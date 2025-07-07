At least 81 killed in US State of Texas due to heavy rains

Forecasters are warning of more rain expected in central Texas

Devastating flash floods in central Texas, particularly in Kerr County, have resulted in at least 81 deaths and more than 41 people still missing as of Sunday. The Guadalupe River surged dramatically, rising to the height of a two-story building in a short period, catching many off guard. Travis County, which includes the State's capital, Austin, has confirmed at least six deaths.

Kerr County is the hardest-hit area, with 68 confirmed fatalities (40 adults, 28 children), and 18 adults and 10 children remain unidentified. Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp in Kerr County, was severely impacted, with at least 10 campers and one counselor still missing. Approximately 750 children were at the camp when the floods struck. Other counties reporting deaths include Travis County (6), Burnet County (3), Kendall County (2), Williamson County (2), and Tom Green County (1).

Among the confirmed dead are two 8-year-old twin granddaughters of former Detroit Free Press publisher David Lawrence Jr., and the cousin of US Rep. Buddy Carter. A beloved high school soccer coach, Reece Zunker, and his wife, Paula, were also killed, with their two children reportedly missing.

Authorities have conducted over 160 air rescues, assisting a total of 850 uninjured and 8 injured individuals overall.

President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for Kerr County at the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, unlocking federal funding for emergency response. Trump announced he plans to visit Texas on Friday.

Governor Abbott described the scene at Camp Mystic as “horrendously ravaged” and vowed to continue search and rescue operations around the clock until everyone is found. “Today I visited Camp Mystic. It, and the river running beside it, were horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I've seen in any natural disaster,” Abbott wrote. “The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking. We won't stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins,” he posted on social media.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has been activated statewide, offering disaster assistance, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs.

Meanwhile, US-born Pope Leo XIV offered his condolences and prayers to the victims, particularly the families who lost children at the summer camp. “I express my sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones, in particular their daughters who were at summer camp, in the disaster caused by the flooding of the Guadalupe River in Texas in the United States,” the pontiff said.

Despite extensive preparations by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, officials noted that the National Weather Service did not predict the extreme amount of rainfall that occurred. The Guadalupe River at Hunt reached its second-highest height on record.

Many residents reported that the floods struck with little or no warning, making it impossible for authorities to issue advance evacuation orders. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly stated the area lacks a warning system, and authorities were “shocked by the ferocity of the floods.”

Forecasters are warning of more rain expected in central Texas, with flash flood advisories in effect, which could worsen conditions and trigger new flooding events. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant.