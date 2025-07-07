BRICS Summit insists on two-state solution for Middle East crisis; Iran objects

“The fear of a nuclear catastrophe has returned to everyday life,” Lula also pointed out

The 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro issued Sunday a new declaration advocating for a two-state solution, one Palestinian and one Israeli, like on previous occasions.

“We reaffirm our support for the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations in the context of our unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, which includes the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine within the internationally recognized borders of 1967,” the document read. That year Tel Aviv took control of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during the Six-Day War.

Despite being a member of BRICS, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi called the two-state solution “unrealistic” and advocated a single state for Muslims, Christians, and Jews. “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that a just solution for Palestine is a referendum with the participation of all the original inhabitants of Palestine, including Jews, Christians, and Muslims, and this is not an unrealistic or unattainable solution,” he said while noting that Palestine should follow the path taken by South Africa.

“Just as the apartheid regime in South Africa was stabilized through a referendum and democracy, and not by dividing South Africa into two parts, white and black. The apartheid regime in South Africa was overthrown by the struggle of black people. No one recommended the idea of two states,” he added.

The BRICS bloc defended Israel's complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem and called for the release of the Israeli hostages detained “in violation of international law.” The document cites “deep concern” over the resumption of Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza and the obstruction of food aid, condemning the use of hunger as a method of warfare.

“We urge the parties to engage in good faith in new negotiations with a view to achieving an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire; the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip and all other parts of the Occupied Palestinian Territory; the release of all hostages and detainees in violation of international law; and sustained and unimpeded access and delivery of humanitarian aid,” said the group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu landed in the United States on Sunday to discuss the future of the war in Gaza with President Donald Trump. They have both advocated the mass emigration of Palestinians from the territory, with the Republican leader even proposing that the US take control of the enclave, which the BRICS rejected.

“We express our firm opposition to the forced displacement, temporary or permanent, under any pretext, of any part of the Palestinian population from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as well as to any geographical or demographic changes to the territory of the Gaza Strip,” the document read.

An estimated 40,000 Palestinians have been expelled from their homes in the West Bank in recent months, constituting the largest military operation in this Palestinian region in 20 years.



In the final declaration, BRICS emphasized that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory. “We stress, in this regard, the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority,” the text said.

In addition and changing its usual tone, the BRICS condemned the attacks against Iran for the first time, albeit without mentioning Israel and the United States. “We condemn the military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and express deep concern about the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East,” the document further noted.

The statement differs from a previous one published 11 days after the start of the 12-day war, in which the BRICS merely expressed its “deep concern” about the attacks, without directly condemning them as it did in the Rio de Janeiro Declaration.

Tel Aviv and Washington attacked Iran without consulting the UN Security Council, as required by international law. The UN Charter stipulates that any military action against a country requires the approval of the Security Council.

The final text is entitled Rio Declaration: Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance and contains 126 points, has been divided into five topics:

· Strengthening Multilateralism and Reforming Global Governance;

· Promoting International Peace, Security, and Stability;

· Deepening International Cooperation in Economics, Trade, and Finance;

· Combating Climate Change and Promoting Sustainable, Fair, and Inclusive Development; and

· Partnerships for the Promotion of Human, Social, and Cultural Development.

With regard to financial cooperation, among other points, the document states that countries will work together to promote a fair, more inclusive, stable, and efficient international tax system.

“We reiterate our commitment to fiscal transparency and to promoting global dialogue on effective and fair taxation, increasing progressivity, and contributing to efforts to reduce inequality. We aim to deepen global coordination among tax authorities, improve domestic revenue mobilization, ensure a fair allocation of taxing rights, and combat tax evasion and illicit financial flows related to taxes.”

The countries also emphasize the importance of promoting greater private sector engagement and simplifying business operations.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva warned that delaying UN reforms made the world “more unstable and dangerous.”

Lula also criticized military spending, terrorism, Israeli offensives, and the instrumentalization of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Brazilian president was the first to speak at the session entitled Peace and Security, Reform of Global Governance.

In Lula's view, of all the times Brazil has held the BRICS presidency, this is the one that occurs in the most adverse global scenario. “We are witnessing an unprecedented collapse of multilateralism,” he said while noting that BRICS was the heir to the Non-Aligned Movement, nations that did not unconditionally share the position of Western countries, led by the United States. “With multilateralism under attack, our autonomy is once again in check,” he added.

Lula believes that advances in recent decades in the areas of trade, climate, and the global health system are at risk. Surrounded by BRICS leaders, he criticized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a Western military alliance led by the United States.

“NATO's recent decision fuels the arms race. It is easier to allocate 5% of GDP [size of the economy] to military spending than to allocate the promised 0.7% to Official Development Assistance. This shows that the resources to implement the 2030 Agenda [a set of actions aimed at sustainable development] exist, but are not available due to a lack of political priority. It is always easier to invest in war than in peace,” he criticized.

Lula also stated that in the current scenario, the decisions of the UN Security Council are marked by “loss of credibility and paralysis.” The Council has 15 members, only five of which are permanent members with veto power: the United States, China, Russia, France, and the United Kingdom. Brazil has been a member of the Council, but only temporarily and without veto power.

“Absolutely nothing justifies the terrorist actions perpetrated by Hamas. But we cannot remain indifferent to the genocide practiced by Israel in Gaza and the indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war,” Lula also said.

For years, Brazil has been calling for reform of the Security Council, with the inclusion of more nations with permanent seats. “Lately, [the Security Council] is not even consulted before military action is taken,” he said. Old rhetorical maneuvers are recycled to justify illegal interventions,“ he added. Lula then criticized the instrumentalization of the IAEA's work, which ”jeopardizes the reputation of an agency that is fundamental to peace.”

The IAEA, a UN agency, is responsible for inspecting Iran's nuclear program. Reports from the agency had been raising concerns that Iran was enriching uranium above the 60% limit. To build nuclear weapons, uranium enrichment levels must reach 90%. In June, Israel launched an offensive against Iran, claiming that the country was on the verge of producing nuclear weapons, which the Iranian government denies. (Source: Agencia Brasil)