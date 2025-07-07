Buenos Aires Peronists join forces to fight Milei's chainsaw policies

7th Monday, July 2025 - 09:03 UTC Full article

“The chainsaw is becoming increasingly ruthless,” Kicillof warned

The Justicialist (Peronist) Party (PJ) in the Argentine Province of Buenos Aires agreed on a unified strategy vis-à-vis the Sept. 7 mid-term provincial elections in a convention attended by 691 representatives and chaired by Fernando Espinoza. The conclave agreed on appointing a commission to form this new front.

Key figures on this commission include Rep. Máximo Kirchner (chairman of the Buenos Aires PJ), Lieutenant Governor Verónica Magario, Moreno Mayor Mariel Fernández, Lomas de Zamora Mayor Federico Otermín, and former Infrastructure Minister Gabriel Katopodis. The commission's mandate is to ensure the strict impartiality of all Peronist sectors in allying.

This new front is expected to replace the previous “Union for the Fatherland” and aims to integrate traditional Peronist allies such as Sergio Massa's Frente Renovador and Juan Grabois' Patria Grande.

A central theme of the congress was the demand for the release of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, with the provincial Peronist movement vowing to work “permanently in Argentina's campaign with Cristina,” denouncing her conviction and disenfranchisement as “persecution.” They also demanded the “immediate release” of detained Quilmes councilwoman Eva Mieri.

Other convention participants emphasized the importance of protecting the provincial administration under Governor Axel Kicillof from President Milei's attacks and building a broad force against the Libertarian policies. “The chainsaw is becoming increasingly ruthless,” Kicillof warned.

While the deadline to register the new front on July 9, negotiations on specific candidates and the formation of electoral lists for the province's eight districts will continue until July 19, 2025, with alliances with other parties not to be ruled out.