Brazil: STF conviction tally in Jan. 8 riots reaches 643 individuals

According to a list released Monday by the Office of Brazil's Prosecutor-General, the Supreme Federal Court (STF) has convicted 643 people in connection with the Jan. 8, 2023, riots in Brasília, which were deemed an attempted coup d'état.
Many of these defendants invaded and plundered the premises of Congress, the Planalto presidential palace, and the STF building on that day and were convicted for the crimes of armed criminal association, qualified damage, deterioration of heritage, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, and attempted coup d’état.
The prison terms range from three to 17 years, plus the joint payment of R$30 million (US$5.466 million) for the damage caused by the depredation of works of art, historic furniture, upholstery, and electronic devices, among other items.
According to the document, 555 of the accused have signed a nonprosecution agreement and will have their cases closed. The settlement allows those who did not directly participate in the acts of depredation to confess to the crimes in exchange for measures other than imprisonment.
On Jan. 8, these people were outside the army barracks in Brasília and were charged with criminal association and incitement to rioting. For having committed minor crimes, they were sentenced to one year in prison, but the sentences were replaced with community service and attendance at a course on democracy.
They also had their passports withheld and their firearms revoked, and will have to pay a joint and several sum of BRL 5 million (US$911,000) for collective moral damages. (Source: Agencia Brasil)
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
I found the sentences to be too lenient. This ends up encouraging other coup attempts. The ideal would be life imprisonment for all those who marched on Brasília and the death penalty for those who financed it.Posted 4 hours ago 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_SsriGO_P8
I would gladly support a life sentence for you Brasso, at least until your execution... ;)Posted 43 minutes ago 0