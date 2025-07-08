Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust Unveils World-First Shipwreck Experience at Goodwood Festival of Speed

An interactive 3D digital model, allowing visitors to rotate, zoom and uncover artefacts

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) is proud to bring one of the most extraordinary deep-sea discoveries of our time to the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. As part of the prestigious Future Labs installation, FMHT will showcase the pioneering technology behind the historic mission that located Sir Ernest Shackleton’s legendary ship, Endurance, beneath Antarctica’s frozen Weddell Sea.

Organised and funded by FMHT, the Endurance22 mission not only discovered the wreck in 2022, but also scanned, filmed and digitally preserved it with cutting-edge technology. Now, for the first time, audiences can not only see the wreck but interact with the very tools and techniques that made the impossible possible.

This year’s exhibit marks a series of world-firsts:

• A 3D printed model of Endurance, created from mm-perfect scan data, which visitors can touch.

• An interactive 3D digital model, allowing visitors to rotate, zoom and uncover artefacts on deck.

• The first public reveal of how layered imaging and AI processing produced one of the most detailed wreck models ever made.

These advances go far beyond marine archaeology. The laser scanners, AI programmes and high-definition subsea imaging used on Endurance22 have direct applications across seabed mapping, marine biology, offshore energy, defence and conservation. They remove the need for human divers in high-risk zones, enabling safer, deeper and more accurate exploration than ever before.

“This technology gives us a level of detail and fidelity we never thought possible, not just in discovering wrecks, but in truly understanding them,” said Mensun Bound, Maritime Archaeologist and Director of Exploration for Endurance22. “For the first time, we can explore the Endurance, including every hatch, rope and rail, in stunning clarity, without ever leaving the surface. This is a leap forward not just for archaeology, but for how we preserve and share underwater heritage with the world.”

Future Lab’s 2025 theme of 'Exploring Technology for a Better World' provides a perfect stage for this story. FMHT’s work fits under the 'Exploring Spatial Intelligence' zone, demonstrating how scanning and imaging technologies are transforming wider industries.

The Trust’s exhibition is staffed by a collaborative team of FMHT staff and Trustees, along with partners from Voyis (Canada) and Saab (Sweden), both of whom played critical roles in the expedition’s success.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) is a UK-registered charity dedicated to advancing public understanding of maritime history, with a focus on the Falklands, South Atlantic and polar regions. Through research, education and high-profile expeditions, including the discovery of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Endurance, the Trust works to preserve and share stories of maritime endeavour, exploration and survival. FMHT supports innovative technologies to unlock and interpret maritime heritage for future generations.

About Future Labs

Future Labs is a major feature of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, showcasing world-changing technologies and their impact across industries. This immersive environment celebrates innovation in spatial intelligence, ocean science, AI, robotics and sustainable mobility, bringing the future to life for a global public audience.