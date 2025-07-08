Falklands, Public Consultation on Use of TV and Radio Services

FIG is keen to understand what content Falklands’ residents access and what technology they use to access that content.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) would like to remind all residents that the public consultation on the use of television and radio services across the Islands is still open and will run until 15 July 2025.

Paper versions of this survey are available in the Post Office with a box held there for returns. Alternatively, you can e-mail the DCS Admin Assistant on zbonner@sec.gov.fk to request a pdf version in English, Spanish, Shona or Tagalog.

We welcome responses from everyone who lives in the Islands, whether you live in Stanley, Camp, the outer Islands, or MPC.

1) The quickest and easiest way and to help us save paper, is to complete the online

survey, available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y5TRVT7

2) If you prefer, you can complete a paper version available from the Post Office, or

you can ask for one to be posted to you by contacting us on 27040 or by email at:

zbonner@sec.gov.fk

If you have any queries about the consultation, please contact: Ross Alun Weir, Commercial Projects Officer,

Phone: 27040 Email: rweir@sec.gov.fk