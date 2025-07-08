Netanyahu and Trump have dinner at White House

The two leaders spoke about the situation in Iran, including a possible nuclear deal (Pic REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday with US President Donald Trump at the White House, expressing optimism for peace in Gaza and a nuclear deal with Iran. It was Netanyahu's third visit since the Republican leader returned to power on Jan. 20.

We “had a tremendous success together, and I think it will only go on to be an even greater success in the future,” Trump said.

Regarding Gaza, they were both optimistic that a peace deal could be achieved between Israel and Hamas. Trump proposed a 60-day truce involving the release of 10 live and 18 deceased Israeli hostages. Netanyahu remains committed to eliminating Hamas and wants Arab countries to control Gaza, with Palestinians unaffiliated with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority providing security. Arab countries like Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia oppose this, favoring a role for the Palestinian Authority.

There was also discussion of moving the 2.2 million Palestinians in Gaza to other locations. Indirect talks between Israeli and Hamas negotiators in Qatar ended without agreement on Sunday, with Hamas officials noting a significant loss of control in Gaza.

In addition, Trump was hopeful for a nuclear deal with Iran, nine days after the US bombed three uranium enrichment sites. While Trump declared the sites “obliterated,” the UN's nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, indicated the program was only set back by months. The White House aims for no uranium enrichment in Iran.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that talks between the US and Iran on its nuclear program are expected to resume next week. Netanyahu is reportedly seeking a “green light” from Trump for future action against any Iranian nuclear activity.

Netanyahu presented Trump with a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his leading role in the Abraham Accords and his ongoing efforts to forge peace in the Middle East. “It's well deserved, and you should get it,” Netanyahu told Trump.

“We had a substantive and important conversation about strengthening the alliance between Israel and the United States, and about the challenges we share in the regional and international arena,” the Israeli leader posted on X.

He also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff prior to the dinner. During these talks, he insisted that Palestinians should have the power to govern themselves but “not the power to harm us.”

Recent Israeli bombings in Gaza left 14 Palestinians dead, it was reported on Monday. The Gaza Health Ministry mentioned 105 deaths and 356 wounded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total casualties since the war's start to 57,523 killed and 136,617 wounded.

As these events unfolded, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the White House.