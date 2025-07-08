Rosa Villavicencio becomes Colombia's acting FM

Villavicencio is known for her alignment with Chavism and for supporting Nicolás Maduro's controversial win last year

Following the resignation of Laura Sarabia, Deputy Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio has been promoted to acting Foreign Minister of Colombia, taking office on Tuesday.

Villavicencio is an economist with a specialization in international cooperation for development and a master's degree in migration and intercommunity relations. Her public sector experience includes work in security and consular affairs.

Sarabia confirmed the transition, stating she would work with Villavicencio to hand over responsibilities. “We discussed various foreign policy issues, including the progress we have made with the United States. Starting tomorrow, I will begin a transition with Deputy Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio, who will take over the Foreign Ministry. We will be working together, and I will be handing over everything I have done over the last six months,” Sarabia said.

Villavicencio has drawn significant criticism for her past support of Chavismo, including validating Nicolás Maduro's election as president of Venezuela last July, which has raised doubts about her suitability for the position.

Senator Ariel Ávila (Green Party) emphasized the need for a permanent, stable foreign minister with expertise in multilateral organizations, migration, and international negotiations, given the complex relations with the United States and regional electoral processes.

Meanwhile, Conservative Representative Juana Carolina Londoño stressed that Colombia cannot afford improvisation in these matters and requires highly trained professionals to protect the country's image. “Colombia cannot afford to improvise in international relations. In the past, our foreign ministries were synonymous with prestige and global respect. Today, it is imperative to protect and strengthen the country's image on the world stage. To do so, Colombia must have spokespersons of excellence, highly trained professionals with impeccable credentials and, above all, the necessary authority to represent national interests with dignity and effectiveness before the world,” Londoño stressed.

Senator Ciro Ramírez (Democratic Center) criticized the appointment, calling it a “disaster foretold” due to a perceived lack of professional and academic qualifications and previous reports of a disconnect between the President and the former Foreign Minister on international policy.

On the other hand, Liberal Senator Alejandro Carlos Chacón believes these cabinet changes reflect President Gustavo Petro's desire for more “ideological affinity” within his team to finish his term. “That is what he is showing right now with these changes,” the lawmaker argued.

Meanwhile, Representative Alejandro Toro of the government's bench defended Villavicencio's experience, particularly her connection with migrants, and pointed out that she would follow President Petro's guidelines on issues like Palestine, multipolarity, “and the dignified treatment of migrants.”

