South Georgia Island, call for Expressions of Interest for Provision Biosecurity Services

8th Tuesday, July 2025 - 07:01 UTC Full article

Grytviken in a spring day

In October 2025 approximately 250 m3 / eight 20ft shipping containers of building materials and vehicles will be shipped to South Georgia as part of a project run by the South Georgia Heritage Trust (SGHT) to stabilize the managers villa at Stromness.

The Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands (GSGSSI) wishes to undertake pre-boarder biosecurity checks of these materials when they transit the Falkland Islands. It is expected these checks will take no longer than one week. Cargo will be available from September to early-October 2025.

GSGSSI invites expressions of interest from individuals or organizations to 1) bio-secure the Falkland Island cargo facility (site to be confirmed) to use to minimize the risk of contamination during inspections 2) undertake detailed biosecurity inspections of cargo and, where appropriate, if cargo is found to be contaminated, re-inspection following remedial action.

The successful applicant will:

• Be familiar with GSGSSI biosecurity protocols and standards

• Be experienced in deployment of rodent and invertebrate monitoring and control

• Able to undertake sustained, detailed searches of a variety of cargo types including vehicles

• Competent to identify signs of high-risk non-native species on cargo

Please submit the following:

• Outline of expected costs and personnel to undertake work including day rate and any sundries/ sur charges

• CV(s) / detailing experience of biosecurity work of key personnel

• Any dates when not available during September and October 2025

• Additional supporting information

Expressions of interest should be sent to Jennifer.black@gov.gs.

The closing date is 31st July 2025