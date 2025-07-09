67.9% of the World's Population Now Has Access to the Internet

As of February 2025, 67.9% of people now have access to the internet. This global figure shows how much internet connectivity is increasing over time, with many countries focusing on targeting underserved areas. Alongside this, social media use is at an all-time high. There are now 5.24 billion users online, which equates to roughly 64% of the global population. As time goes on, it’s clear that apps, including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and X, are no longer just tools for communication.

Internet Connectivity is Influencing Entertainment Trends

High-speed internet has helped to shift consumer preferences. Viewers now expect to have instant access to HD and 4K content. Short-form content is also on the rise, due to mobile access increasing in line with internet expansion. YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and other related platforms are thriving as a result of this.

As a result of higher speeds and mobile accessibility, users are also gravitating towards more bite-sized entertainment, a trend especially prevalent in gaming. Paddy Power online slots, for example, now have over 1000 titles to choose from, which range from Phoenix Fortune to Tomb of Gold 2 and Bullion Blitz. Titles like this can be played in a very short space of time, but also offer bonus rounds to keep the shorter format interesting and engaging. Mobile games as a whole are also offering shorter playing experiences. With mobile penetration set to hit 26.6% in 2025, this shows that mobile gaming as a whole is bigger than ever, but at the same time, internet connectivity has a huge impact on gaming preferences.

It’s not just gaming that people are gravitating towards shorter forms with either. Streaming platforms are also condensing the length of their TV shows. Parrot Analytics states that there’s a stark decline in new seasons with 20 episodes or more. In 2018, 19% of new shows had over 20 episodes, but in 2023, that number dropped to 4.5%. As streaming platforms are vying for audience attention, shorter seasons are a viable way to maintain engagement while preventing people from losing interest.



Global Markets are Expanding



As a result of increased internet penetration, it seems that small businesses, including freelancers, now have the option to reach international companies with minimal overhead. According to Parcel Hub, some are now steaming ahead, especially in e-commerce as well. Gig platforms and digital entrepreneurial shops are now at an all-time high. We are also seeing regions that were once shut out of global trade become more included. Part of this is because information is spreading faster than ever. It’s almost instantaneous. With this comes the opportunity to increase connection. As time goes on, it's going to be interesting to see what other trends happen as a result of internet penetration, and if there is a way to get the remaining 32.1% of people online.

To ensure 100% internet penetration, there may need to be some changes to the internet infrastructure. Digital skills training may also need to be adopted, along with ensuring that areas with slower connections are brought up to speed. Either way, this new stat is more than just a milestone. It’s a clear indicator of how fast things are moving and how far we have come overall.