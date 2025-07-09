Evistas split between those loyal to the former president and those endorsing Andrónico Roodríguez

Die-hard Evistas see Andrónico Rodríguez as a traitor

Followers of former Bolivian President Evo Morales are split between those who will endorse the candidacy of his former proegé Andrónico Rodríguez and those who find the latter a traitor and would rather cast a null vote in next month's elections if Morales himself is not allowed to run, which he should not after srving more than the constitutional limit on mandates.

Representative Héctor Arce stated that Andrónico is lost, like “Alice in Wonderland.” “He is not prepared to be president; he lacks the character or the authority a president should have to make decisions for the benefit of the people,” he stated.

Arce refused to give his vote to someone he considers “the first traitor,” who works like a “vermin,” and suggested casting Evo's name on the ballot, regardless of its validity.

“If it's not clear that brother Evo is on this ballot, my suggestion, my recommendation, is that we vote null, because none of these individuals represent us. Null, and we should write 'Evo' there; that will be our vote,” he stated.

Senator Leonardo Loza criticized Andrónico for having said that he would abide by the law regarding the Evo Morales case, because he believes that this is an announcement that the former president will be imprisoned.

“Neither the tropics nor the indigenous peasant movement of this country, led by our brother President Evo Morales, will ever, ever vote for any traitor. Let some traitors who are flirting and insinuating know this. Your vice president says one thing, and yesterday, Mr. Andrónico Rodríguez said, 'I'm going to put Evo Morales in jail.' Totally inconsistent,” Loza stated.

The senator did not anticipate his vote, but he did explain that there are different ways to vote or participate, and that a decision will be made at the weekend meeting of the “Evista” wing.

Meanwhile, Representative Renán Cabezas stated that a null vote is a valid option in elections and constitutes an expression of protest. Cabezas said he prefers protests in a democracy by spoiling his vote, rather than bloodshed in the streets. Since polls show large percentages of undecided voters, he believes that 2025 could even be the first time a null vote wins.

Representing the Popular Alliance, Freddy López said that the stance of the “Evistas” is shameful, because he believes they are paving “the way for the rightwing to return” to power. “I'm sincere, comrade Andrónico Rodríguez is the only alternative here; he's the potential candidate of the left. He comes from below; he identifies with the indigenous class of Cochabamba. Calling him a traitor, a candidate for Arce, a candidate of the empire, is wrong. I understand they're hurt, I understand they're desperate, but in the end, I believe it's them and they will be the ones responsible for my return to the right,” he added.

Rodríguez's circle counts on winning over the Evista votes and is already campaigning in the Cochabamba Tropics, Morales' political stronghold, despite Morales' leadership in rural areas.

Senator Simona Escóbar confirmed that they are campaigning and seeking to “win over” all voters, including the undecided and even Evo supporters. “We are in an election campaign and, therefore, we have to win over everyone and win those votes, perhaps undecided, perhaps influenced. Because we are campaigning, and that is achieved with our proposals. In this case, every citizen has the right to vote for the candidate of their choice,” insisted the lawmaker.