Milei cancels trip to Tucumán for Independence Day celebrations

The Libertarian Government blamed the weather affecting flights for the last-minute decision

President Javier Milei canceled his planned trip to Tucumán due to adverse weather conditions disrupting flights nationwide. This decision also came amidst reports of low confirmed attendance from provincial governors, with only a handful planning to join the Argentine Independence Day ceremony where the declaration was signed on July 9, 1816.

“The trip that the President of the Nation was going to make with his cabinet and other government officials to Tucumán today has been suspended. The reason for the decision lies in the reports received by the Military House and the Argentine Air Force regarding the weather conditions that prevent the relevant flights from taking place. End,” Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni explained on X.

The presidential team due to prepare the stage for Milei's speech in Tucumán was forced to remain in Buenos Aires due to poor visibility. Hence, the cancellation, according to Casa Rosada sources.

Joining Tucumán's Osvaldo Jaldo at the celebration will be fellow Governors Hugo Passalacqua (Misiones), Gustavo Sáenz (Salta), and Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), in addition to Lieutenant-Governors Myrian Prunotto (Córdoba) and Alicia Aluani (Entre Ríos).

Meanwhile, former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) called her followers to rally at Parque Lezama in Buenos Aires, not far from the apartment where she is serving a 6-year prison sentence for corruption under the house arrest modality. She is, nevertheless, expected to deliver a speech through technological means.

The opposition's celebration might shadow Milei's, given the live participation of various popular artists akin to Kirchnerism, weather permitting. CFK framed the event as a “wonderful opportunity to reconnect” and urged attendees to bring Argentine flags.

“Tomorrow, July 9, starting at 2 p.m., we will celebrate Independence Day with popular artists in Parque Lezama. A wonderful opportunity to reconnect! As you know, I will be at San José 1111,” she clarified on X.