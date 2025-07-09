No presidential candidacy for Evo Morales possible

Bolivia's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) rejected on Tuesday all requests from supporters of former President Evo Morales, confirming that he will not be a candidate in the upcoming August 17 presidential elections.

The TSE confirmed that no candidacy for Morales had been recorded, neither through the “Instrumento Político Evo Pueblo” party Morales sought to use nor by the former president himself.

In addition, the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) upheld the recognition of the MAS leadership elected at the party's Ordinary National Congress held in May 2024, rejecting Morales' claim to regain control, in line with a ruling by the Plurinational Constitutional Court from November 2024.

Besides, the request for Pan-Bol, another party through which Morales aimed to participate, to regain its legal status was denied. The TSE cited a constitutional ruling that prevents this political force from participating due to its failure to meet the 3% vote threshold in previous elections.

“By mandate of Article 203 of the Political Constitution of the State, 'The decisions and rulings of the Plurinational Constitutional Court are binding and mandatory, and no further appeal may be made against them. Within this framework, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal must comply with the provisions of Constitutional Rulings and Orders, therefore, it is not possible to grant the requests made in points 1 and 2 of the application,” the TSE ruled while noting that there is no party registered under the name “Evo Pueblo” nor any person registered as a candidate under the name Morales.

In this political scenario, civic leaders, particularly the Pro Santa Cruz Committee, have announced nationwide demonstrations for July 22 to demand assurances that the Aug. 17 elections will be held despite alleged attempts by Morales's supporters to avoid it. The group also wants legal action taken against Morales, whom they deemed “a terrorist,” including his imprisonment, accusing him and his supporters of seeking to create chaos.

Conversely, the Single Trade Union Confederation of Rural Workers of Bolivia (Csutcb), which supports Morales, has vowed to prevent elections from taking place without Morales as a candidate and instructed its members to impede campaign activities in rural areas.

This situation highlights a deepening political crisis in Bolivia, marked by strong divisions over the legitimacy of the electoral process and Morales' role in the country's future.