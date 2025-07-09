Progressive leaders' Summit in Santiago announced

The gathering at La Moneda is expected to last about four hours

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font will host a “High-Level Meeting Democracy Forever” Summit on July 21 at the Palacio de la Moneda in Santiago with fellow progressive Presidents Yamandú Orsi (Uruguay), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), and Gustavo Petro (Colombia), in addition to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The gathering aims to foster a unified stance in support of multilateralism, democracy, and global cooperation, grounded in social justice. Key themes to be discussed include strengthening democracy and multilateralism, reducing inequalities, combating disinformation, and regulating emerging technologies.

This meeting builds upon a previous “In Defense of Democracy, Fighting Extremism” initiative launched in 2024 by Brazil and Spain during the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

The proposals and conclusions from the Santiago summit will be presented at the opening of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in September in New York. The gathering in Chile aims to solidify a common position among progressive governments on these critical issues.

In February 2025, a virtual meeting was held between Boric, Lula, Petro, Sánchez, and Orsi, who had not yet assumed Uruguay's presidency. According to Uruguayan media, the meeting has been in the works since then. It is expected to last about four hours, it was also reported.

After the event, Sánchez is expected to visit Montevideo for a series of bilateral agreements.