US pilot must pay for departure from Antarctica after unauthorized landing

9th Wednesday, July 2025 - 10:47 UTC Full article

The young pilot had already spent more than 140 days on a mission to fly across all seven continents, aiming to raise funds for pediatric cancer research

The Chilean government has ruled out covering the transportation costs of 19-year-old American pilot and influencer Ethan Guo, who remains under a travel ban in Antarctica after landing without authorization. Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano explained that while “there is no impediment” for him to leave the white continent on a private flight, Guo himself must cover the cost through a private aviation company.

Guo is currently at a Chilean Navy base in Antarctica, complying with precautionary measures after filing a false flight plan before taking off from Punta Arenas on June 28, according to regional prosecutor Cristian Crisosto. Delpiano emphasized that the young pilot “knew where there was a landing strip” and was not lost.

Should he wish to leave before Antarctic civil aviation resumes after winter, Guo must arrange and pay for a private flight to Punta Arenas, where he will remain subject to the travel ban during the investigation. The court also ordered monthly check-ins, as confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Guo’s attorney, Karina Ulloa, stated that the pilot experienced “technical complications” during the flight that limited communication with the ground and that he was attempting to explore alternate authorized routes.

Internationally, the case has drawn media attention. Outlets such as People and Flying reported that the young pilot had already spent more than 140 days on a mission to fly across all seven continents, aiming to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

Ethan Guo has documented his journey on social media, seeking to raise one million dollars for charitable causes.

In summary, Chile maintains its legal restrictions through a national travel ban but does not obstruct Guo’s return as long as he covers the cost of a private flight. The pilot now awaits improved Antarctic weather conditions to return to Punta Arenas, where he faces a 90-day investigation for allegedly endangering air safety and falsifying information to aviation authorities.