What South American Audiences Are Loving Most in 2025

9th Wednesday, July 2025 - 03:00 UTC Full article

Photo: Sophie Laurent on Unsplash

South American entertainment in 2025 offers a unique glimpse into the cultures of some of the most vibrant countries in the world. 2025 has seen South Americans enjoy the latest tech, sports, outdoor activities, and music and film, with different areas focusing on different activities and genres.

Interactive Gaming

The gaming industry has been revolutionized by online developments, with players able to download and stream the latest titles without the need for physical copies. Players are now able to compete with and against other players from around the world, and the online gambling industry has also been transformed.

Gambling regulations will differ by country, but online operators provide players with greater freedoms, as seen on the sweepstakes casinos list provided by gambling experts Andreea Stanescu and Ciaran McEneaney. These options allow consumers to play with sweepstakes coins, which can then be redeemed for prizes or cash.

With Brazil making up almost 50% of South America's cumulative population, it will come as no surprise to discover this is the largest gambling market in the region, accounting for more than half of the projected $12 billion GGR (gross gaming revenue) for 2025. This has seen large operators exploring the market with online casinos, and sports betting is popular among consumers.

Mobile gaming is another market that is popular across South American countries, with Blood Strike being one of the most popular titles during the first quarter of 2025.

Sports

South America is known for being passionate about sports, especially soccer, with Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Colombia all having a rich heritage and reputation for creating world-class players.

Argentina is the current World Cup holder, and six teams represented the continent in the new-look Club World Cup: River Plate and Boca Juniors from Argentina, and Brazil's Fluminense, Botofogo, Flamengo, and Palmeiras.

River Plate also illustrates the popularity of soccer in South America with an average league attendance of 84,025 for 2024. This is more than 2,500 more than German club Borussia Dortmund and leads the way in terms of average attendances around the world.

Attitudes to the sport are also changing, with women's football also gaining popularity and high attendances, with both enjoying strong viewer figures when matches are televised.

The World Cup, Copa América, Copa Libertadores, and individual league and cup competitions attract millions of viewers across South America, helping to generate billions in revenue.

The qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will continue through 2025, but Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador have already qualified, giving them more time to prepare for the tournament. Leagues in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Colombia all run until December, meaning fans will have a lot of games to enjoy before then.

While Soccer is by and large the most popular sport in South America, that doesn't mean others are ignored. Basketball is another popular option, especially in Paraguay, Venezuela, Colombia, Uruguay, and Chile. Brazil's beach culture has made it the perfect location for volleyball to grow, while Argentina also has a strong rugby following.

Music

While global rock and pop are popular among South American audiences, traditional genres like Salsa and Bossa Nova still have a healthy following. Latin music artists are typically popular in South America, with the likes of Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Shakira all performing well.

The passion of South American fans is something that keeps artists coming back, with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne making it known that they are some of his favorite crowds to play to. In 2024, a Travis Scott concert in São Paulo was attended by 46,000 and created tremors that could be felt blocks away, with locals describing the event as earthquake-like.

A variety of music events will take place across the continent, allowing music fans to see and hear their heroes, with Brazil hosting Lollapalooza, The Town Festival, and Tomorrowland. Creamfields Chile is taking place in Santiago, while Colombia's Medellín will host the Ritvales Festival.

Outdoor Activities

South America is home to a diverse range of ecosystems and climates, with many areas famous for their beaches and dramatic scenery that is perfect for a variety of sports.

Surfing has a big following in countries like Chile, Peru, and Brazil, with Punta de Lobos in Chile and areas around the country's northern region attracting surfers. North Peru, Chicama, and Paracas are popular spots for Peruvian surfing, while Brazil's famous Rio de Janeiro beaches of Ipanema and Copacabana, Florianopolis, Maresias, São Paulo, Bahia, and Pernambuco are all known to be great locations.

For snorkeling and diving, the Ecuadorian province of the Galapagos is one of the most incredible places in the world, with a unique opportunity for visitors to witness rare and fascinating wildlife.

Other popular outdoor activities in South America include white water rafting in Ecuador and Chile, and Kayaking in Patagonia.

Movies

South America's rich heritage of filmmaking has produced gems like Colombia's Embrace of the Serpent, Brazil's City of God, Jauja from Argentina, and Chile's No. While there is a great back catalogue of movies to check out, cinema goers have enjoyed US-made films like Captain America, Lilo & Stitch, The Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and How to Train Your Dragon.