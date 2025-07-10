Milei’s La Libertad Avanza and PRO announce Buenos Aires Province alliance

10th Thursday, July 2025

Former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO) announced Wednesday an electoral alliance with Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) for the Sept. 7 mid-term elections in the province of Buenos Aires, the country's largest electoral district.

PRO Congressman Cristian Ritondo stated on X that the alliance aimed to “defeat populism and begin to rebuild the province.” He acknowledged past mistakes and emphasized the need for unity to avoid dividing the “change” vote, prioritizing responsibility over convenience. Ritondo urged citizens to trust the alliance, asserting that “the force of change is unstoppable.”

The announcement was accompanied by a photo of Ritondo with key LLA and PRO figures, including presidential secretary Karina Milei, LLA provincial head Sebastián Pareja, and others.

The Buenos Aires PRO also released a statement confirming the formation of an “electoral front” with LLA and the participation of all 13 PRO mayors in the legislative elections. This move, they stated, strengthens a movement dedicated to “profound change” and brings “proven management, experience, capacity, and political leadership” to the forefront.

Karina Milei, national president of the LLA party, officially presented the coalition, thanking all involved for setting aside personal interests to unite against “the real enemy, which is Kirchnerism.” She declared that Kirchnerism was “entrenched” in Buenos Aires province but will now face a “much stronger enemy,” vowing to “fight the battle and win it to end it forever. This is Kirchnerism or freedom,” she stressed.

Sebastián Pareja, head of LLA in Buenos Aires province, echoed these sentiments, calling it a “very special day” and emphasizing an agreement based on “ideas of freedom.” He stated that the project has been in the works for a long time and that there is “no room for the lukewarm.” Ritondo added that the alliance brings “hope of recovering a province that some consider unviable” and aims to bring “balance, security, and order” to Buenos Aires, mirroring the national government's efforts.

The inclusion of the 13 PRO mayors, despite initial reservations regarding list autonomy, signifies a united front. These mayors, including Guillermo Montenegro (General Puereyredón) and Soledad Martínez (Vicente López), have committed their support, demonstrating the party's collective will to contribute to the “transformation that will restore order, progress, and hope” to the province.

With this alliance, the PRO dumped former partners such as the Radical Civic Union (UCR) or the Civic Coalition (CC) that used to make up Juntos por la Patria (JxC - Together for the Fatherland) that once brought Macri to the Casa Rosada.