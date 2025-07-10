Orsi's participation at BRICS Summit a success

During the event, Orsi held bilateral talks with several international leaders

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi returned Wednesday from the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, achieving significant diplomatic successes. Notably, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa extended a formal invitation for Uruguay to attend the upcoming G-20 summit. Additionally, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed plans to establish an Indian embassy in Uruguay.

During the event, he also held bilateral talks with several international leaders, including the Prime Minister of Egypt, the Presidents of Angola and South Africa, the Prime Minister of Vietnam, and the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Orsi delivered speeches on key global issues, addressing the potential of artificial intelligence for sustainable national development while articulating Uruguay's position on climate change, explicitly supporting COP-30, which is scheduled for November 10-21, 2025, in Brazil.

He emphasized Uruguay's guiding principle, “Caring for the environment is caring for life,” adopted in 2025, which integrates environmental sustainability with social well-being. Orsi highlighted Uruguay's national identity rooted in peace, solidarity, and cooperation, offering the country as a contributor to global coordination and integration.

Uruguay has a notably low environmental impact, contributing less than 0.05% of global CO₂ emissions, with annual emissions between 6 to 8 million metric tons. Its per capita emissions are around 2 tons per year, significantly lower than many developed nations. Furthermore, Uruguay has made substantial progress in clean energy, with over 90% of its electricity generated from renewable sources like hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

COP is the Conference of Parties on climate change, which originated in 1995 when the first conference was held in Berlin, Germany. It was convened under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international treaty adopted at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

“Part of the identity of the Uruguayan people is the cultivation of peace, solidarity, and cooperation,” Orsi said. “We offer a small place, but one that is clear and conscious of building spaces for coordination and integration in defining a common future,” he added.